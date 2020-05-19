I am so sadden to read that my Friend Ed has passed away. I have fond memories of Elk hunting with Ed and Chris in Colorado in 1991. Then in 1995 My wife Pat and I visited with Ed, Bonnie, and Chris and his family. Ed called me a couple of months ago and informed me that he was sending me a framed caricature that he had done of me on a 4-wheeler from that 1991 hunt. Ed's voice would not allow a long visit, but I will always cherish the time that we did spend talking. Also that picture will always occupy a special place in my heart knowing that it was a final gift from this dear friend.

Lynn Davis

Friend