Eino Murray Kemppi, 92, of Kaleva, was gently received into the arms of his maker on Dec. 24, 2019.

He was born Sept. 18, 1927, in Kaleva, to Impi (Granfors) and William Kempe.

In his younger years, Eino was an accomplished dancer, winning numerous dance competitions; served in the Army during the Korean War; and spent some time as a hairstylist. He later landed a job with Chrysler Motors, retiring after 30 plus years of service. Eino eventually returned to his boyhood home in Kaleva to care for his elderly mother. He was extremely proud of his Finnish heritage, visiting family in Finland several time, and honorably served as the unofficial Granfors family historian.

Eino is survived by his niece, Jeanne (Wayne) Mol, of Nokomis, Florida; his nephew, Jim (Connie Mills) Hawkins, of Barryton; his special cousin, Mike (Sue) Granfors, of Kaleva; and numerous great-nieces and nephews.

Eino was preceded in death by his parents; his stepfather, Einar Olson; his sister, Nelma Hawkins; his special friend, Richard Wishman; and numerous cousins.

No services will take place at this time. A graveside service will be held in the summer of 2020.

Memorial contributions can be made to Bethany Lutheran Church, in Kaleva, where Eino cherished his membership.

The Terwilliger Funeral Home, in Kaleva, is in charge of arrangements. Visit www.terwilligerfuneralhome.com.