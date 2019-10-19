It is with a heavy heart that the family of Gary Michael Paschka, announces his passing into the arms of Jesus on Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019, after a three year battle with cancer. Gary was 75.

Born in Hamtramck, Michigan, on Feb. 8, 1944, he moved with his family to Manistee, Michigan, when he was 3 years old.

As a graduate of Manistee High School, he served in the U.S. Navy as a guided missile technician, and then enjoyed a career as an HVAC technician with Boone & Darr Mechanical Contractors of Ann Arbor, until his retirement in 2007.

Multi-talented, gifted and creative, Gary played many musical instruments, and especially enjoyed playing his harmonicas. He loved working with his hands, inventing, modifying and fixing things. He enjoyed radio controlled airplanes, photography, boating on Lake Erie and wood working. Gary was also a member of Tri-County Sportsmen's League.

Gary married the love of his life, Barbara (Bailey Schloss) Paschka in 1974. A loving father of two, and grandfather of seven he was deeply loved by his daughters, Carrie Schloss (Vlad) Valentekovic, and Amanda (Jamie) Stovall.

Gary was preceded in death by his parents, Al and Bernice Paschka.

He is survived by his two sisters, Linda (Bob) Gummieny, of Grand Rapids, Michigan, and Susan Paschka, of Crossville, Tennessee; as well as his brother, Thomas (Bobbi) Paschka, of Pinckney, Michigan.

After a private service at the Robison-Bahnmiller Funeral Home in Saline on Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2019, Gary was laid to rest in the mausoleum at Washtenong Memorial Park in Ann Arbor.

Gary's family would like to give special recognition and thanks to Arbor Hospice of Ann Arbor for their incredible care and support during such a difficult time. Memorial contributions may go to the Arbor Hospice Music Therapy program in Gary's name at: Arbor Hospice Development Department, c/o Judy Vindici -- Music Therapy Program, 2366 Oak Valley Drive, Ann Arbor, MI 48103.

