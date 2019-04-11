Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Margaret Caroline (Morong) Jorgensen. View Sign

Margaret Caroline (Morong) Jorgensen, age 95 of Manistee and Filer Township,, died Saturday, April 6, 2019 at Green Acres Retirement Living Home in Manistee.



Marge was born April 4, 1924 in Chicago, Illi. and came to the Free Soil area as a young girl with her parents. She was the daughter of the late John M. Morong Sr. and the late Caroline (Kadlub) Morong and Josephine V. (Piazza) Morong.



She attended the Free Soil Community Grade School and high school and was a graduate of Manistee High School. She later was a graduate of the Mercy School of Practical Nursing in Cadillac. Marge married Leslie E. Jorgensen on Aug. 8, 1942 at Saint John Cantius Church Rectory in Free Soil. Leslie preceded Marge in death on Aug. 19, 1995.



Marge was employed with the Glen of Michigan in Manistee from 1942 until 1963. In 1964 Marge began her career at Mercy Hospital in Manistee and later as a surgical nurse with West Shore Medical Center, also in Manistee, until her retirement in 1990.



She was a communicant of Guardian Angels Catholic Church of Manistee, and an active member of the church choir as well as serving as a Eucharistic Minister for many years. Marge was also a member of the Holy Family Society of Guardian Angels Church, a member of the Manistee – Mason County Licensed Practical Nurses Association, where she had served as president for several years, a member of the Catholic Daughters of America and the Homeward Bound Animal Shelter.



Marge had many hobbies during her lifetime, she loved any kind of animal especially her dogs, collecting frogs, working in her yard, and singing and listening to music of all kinds.



Marge is survived by her sister and brother in-law, Anna Marie and Kenneth Bazarnik of Free Soil, two sisters in-law Marjorie Morang and Thana Morong both of Free Soil, her brother in-law, Jerry Fenner of Fountain, her former sister in-law, Ellie Broderick of Manistee, numerous loving and caring nieces and nephews, especially Joyce and Ronald O'Hagan of Manistee, Jack Jorgensen of Traverse City, her niece Patricia Jorgensen of Traverse City, her Godchildren: Jerome Fenner of Fountain, Jean Chrest of Lombard, Illi., , Lisa Greco of Livonia, Elaine Morang of Free Soil, Stacy Patulski of Round Lake, and numerous cousins.



She was also preceded in death by two sisters and a brother in-law, Sophie and Merrill Chrest of Chicago, Illi., and Mary Grace Fenner of Fountain, her two brothers, John Morang Jr, and Stephen Morong both of Free Soil, her mother in-law and father in-law Ila and Ezkild Jorgensen of Manistee, her sister in-law and brother in-law, Margaret and Thomas Holmberg of Royal Oak, her brother in-law and sister in-law, LaVerne and Jeanette Jorgensen of Traverse City, her nephew James Jorgensen of Traverse City, and her precious pet dogs, Pat, Rosco, Max, Sweetie, and Chelsea.



Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Monday, April 15, 2019 at 11 a.m. at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Manistee with Rev. Zeljko Guberovic celebrant. Burial will follow at Mount Carmel Cemetery also in Manistee.



Relatives and friends will pray the Evening Vigil Service on Sunday evening at 8 p.m. at the Herbert Funeral Home in Manistee where friends may begin calling Sunday evening after 6 p.m. The family will be at the funeral home on Sunday evening from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. and on Monday morning from 10 a.m. until leaving for the church at 10:40 a.m.



Memorials will be established in Marge's name for the Homeward Bound Animal Shelter and for Manistee Catholic Central Schools. Envelopes are available at the funeral home. The Herbert Funeral Home of Manistee is in charge of funeral arrangements.



