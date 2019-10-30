Michael Lee Palmbos, 43, of Wellston, Michigan, died Monday, Oct. 28, 2019.

He was born on Oct. 1, 1976, in Holland, Michigan, the son of Donald J. and Patricia A. (Houting) Palmbos. He attended school at the Ottawa Area ISD and Manistee ISD.

Surviving are his parents, Donald and Patricia Palmbos, of Wellston; one brother, Robert (Sandra) Taylor, of Chicago; one sister, Kimberly (Austin) Asamoa-TuTu, of Holland, Michigan; niece, Chloe Rose Asamoa, as well as aunts, uncles and cousins.

Memorial Services for Michael will be held at 1 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 1, 2019, at the Oak Grove Funeral Home & Cremation Center in Manistee with Dr. Duane Costello officiating. The family will receive friends at the funeral home from noon until time of service.

Memorials may be directed to the .

Visit Michael's personal page of memories at www.oakgrovefh.com. Arrangements by the Oak Grove Funeral Home & Cremation Center in Manistee.