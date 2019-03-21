Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Monica Marie (Bogus) Olson.

Monica Marie (Bogus) Olson, 82, of Manistee, died Tuesday, March 19, 2019, at the Manistee County Medical Care Facility.

She was born on Jan. 25, 1937, in Ludington, daughter of the late Theodore and Harriet (Lewicki) Boguszewski. She attended St. Stanislaus Grade School and St. Simon High School in Ludington.

On Aug. 30, 1958, Monica married Harlan L. Olson at St. Stanislaus Catholic Church in Ludington. He preceded her in death on Aug. 7, 1993. Monica was a homemaker and gracious host. She was a member of Divine Mercy Parish (St. Mary of Mt. Carmel Shrine Church) of Manistee, past member of the Rosary Society, and also taught CCD classes. She loved attending Mass, listening to Polish and Latin hymns, watching EWTN, cooking, baking and spending time with family and friends.

She is survived by her daughter, Cathy Olson, of Manistee; son, Harlan, Jr. (Jennifer), of Ludington, son Jim (Mary) of Buckley; grandchildren Andrea Girardin, Joe Hunt, Dalton Olson, Luke Olson, and Adam Olson; great-grandchildren Isaac, Logan, Haley, Taylor and Hayden; sister, Caroline Fisher, of Ludington; numerous nieces and nephews; and dear friend, Pauline Chick.

In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by sisters, Victoria (Sissy) Piotrowski, Barbara Schroeder, Frances Kolanowski, Josephine (Bushie) Carlson; and brother, Theodore Bogus Jr.

Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. on Monday, March 25, 2019, at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Manistee. Final internment will follow at Mt. Carmel Cemetery also in Manistee. The family will be at the church to receive family and friends from 3-5 p.m. on Sunday, March 24 and will pray the rosary at 4:45 p.m. The family will also be at the church one hour prior to Monica's funeral Mass on Monday. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Monica's memory may be directed to Manistee County Medical Care Facility. Envelopes are available at the funeral home and will be available at the church on Sunday and Monday.

The Herbert Funeral Home of Manistee is in charge of funeral arrangements. Visit herbertfh.com.