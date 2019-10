Susan Marie Holman, 66, of Kalamazoo, formerly of Onekama, died Thursday, May 30, 2019.

Graveside services will be conducted at 1 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019, at the Onekama Village Cemetery in Onekama.

The Terwilliger Funeral Home, in Kaleva, is in charge of arrangements.

