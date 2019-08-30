Timothy Joseph Mazeika, 71, of Stronach, died Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2019, at Munson Medical Center in Traverse City.

He was born on Jan. 1, 1948, in Ludington the son of the late Mathew E. and Veronica J. (Kava) Mazeika. Tim attended Mason County Eastern Schools. On May 3, 1966, he married Gale Jean Olin in Manistee. She preceded him in death on Feb. 1, 2010.

Tim was employed as a foreman by Mason County Fruit Packers. He enjoyed hunting, fishing and spending time with family.

Survivors include three daughters, Julie (Robert) Clement, of Eastlake, Daisy (Amber) Mazeika, of Manistee, and Betty (John) Kubiskey, of West Virginia; seven grandchildren; three brothers, Mathew (Barb) Mazeika, of Ludington, Mike Mazeika, of Benzie County, and Ted Mazeika, of Eagle River, Wisconsin; a sister-in-law, Tammy Libey, of Manistee; and nieces and nephews.

He was also preceded in death by a daughter, Cheryl Mazeika; and a brother, James Mazeika.

Private family services will be held.

Please visit Tim's personal page of memories at www.oakgrovefh.com. Arrangements by the Oak Grove Funeral Home & Cremation Center in Manistee.