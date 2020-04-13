Services
Snyder Funeral Home, Lexington Avenue Chapel
2553 Lexington Avenue
Mansfield, OH 44904-1423
(419) 884-1711
Resources
More Obituaries for Basil Monastra
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Basil H. Monastra

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Basil H. Monastra Obituary
Basil H. Monastra

LEXINGTON - Basil H. Monastra, 90, of Lexington, Ohio passed away Thursday, April 9, 2020.

He was born December 22, 1929. Basil was loyal to his wife, family, and friends.

He is survived by his wife Carmella "Millie" Monastra; son James Monastra; son-in-law Jerry Davis and his family.

Basil was preceded in death by his daughter Judy Davis.

A memorial and celebration of life services will be held at a later date. His family welcomes phone calls from family and friends expressing their condolences, 419-884-3312.

The Lexington Avenue Snyder Funeral Home is assisting the family with services.

Online condolences to the family may be made by visiting: SnyderFuneralHomes.com
Published in the News Journal from Apr. 13 to Apr. 14, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Basil's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Snyder Funeral Home, Lexington Avenue Chapel
Download Now