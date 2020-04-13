|
|
Basil H. Monastra
LEXINGTON - Basil H. Monastra, 90, of Lexington, Ohio passed away Thursday, April 9, 2020.
He was born December 22, 1929. Basil was loyal to his wife, family, and friends.
He is survived by his wife Carmella "Millie" Monastra; son James Monastra; son-in-law Jerry Davis and his family.
Basil was preceded in death by his daughter Judy Davis.
A memorial and celebration of life services will be held at a later date. His family welcomes phone calls from family and friends expressing their condolences, 419-884-3312.
The Lexington Avenue Snyder Funeral Home is assisting the family with services.
Online condolences to the family may be made by visiting: SnyderFuneralHomes.com
Published in the News Journal from Apr. 13 to Apr. 14, 2020