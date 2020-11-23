Harold Delmar Cotter Harold Delmar Cotter
Mansfield - Harold Delmar Cotter, 86, of Mansfield, went to be with his Lord and Savior at his home, surrounded by his loving family on Saturday, November 21, 2020.
Harold was the son of William and Ruth (McKinney) Cotter, and was born on February 9, 1934 in Mansfield, Ohio. Harold was very much a gentle giant. He was a hard worker, building his own home from the provisions of his own farm and his family. He was very knowledgeable and extremely handy. He loved to farm and farmed until the end. He still lived on the property that he grew up on. Harold farmed his whole life while working 23 years at the Ontario Street Department. He was very straight forward, you always knew where you stood with him, and he loved to tease. Harold was known for always giving everyone a nickname. Harold loved the holidays with his family making memories together, singing Oh Holy Night together at Christmas was always a tradition shared. He could sing wonderfully and had a beautiful voice.
He leaves behind his wife of 65 years, Amelia Jean (Earhart) Cotter; his children, William T. (Leslee) Cotter, Joseph E. (Kathy) Cotter, Ginger K. (Dave) Ohl, Patricia A. (Thomas) Powell, and Michael C. (Jodie) Cotter; his grandchildren, Chuck Cotter, Steve Cotter, Matthew Cotter, Maggie Cotter, Mitchell Cotter, Edward (Holly) Cotter, Cathy (Troy) Sapp, Sarah (Jason) Swank, Daniel (Kristen) Ohl, Benjamin (Shelbi) Ohl, Jacob Ohl, Andrew Ohl, Samuel Ohl, Seth Ohl, Danielle Powell, and Ellie Cotter; step grandchildren, McKay (Dominique) Chester, Brad Shaw, and Michaela Shaw; great-grandchildren, McKenna, Jack, Charlie, Kennedy, Molly, Lily, Riley, Lucas, Liam, and Grayson; step great-grandchildren, Miyah, Isaiah, Amarah, Kiarah, Sydney and Skyler; his sisters, Erma Oswalt and Ruth Ann Staats; his sisters-in-law, Marylou (Stan) Thompson, Verna Earhart, Shirley Kay Earhart, and Shirlie Marie Earhart; brother-in-law, Robert Schoenman; and many nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, Harold was preceded in death by his brother, Forest W. Cotter; sisters-in-law, Ruth Cotter and Shirley Schoenman; and brothers-in-law, Scott, Charles, Thomas, William, James, Richard, and Robert Earhart and their spouses, Richard Oswalt, and Richard Staats.
The family will observe private services. Memorial contributions may be made to Avita Homecare and Hospice. The Ontario Home of Wappner Funeral Directors is honored to serve the Cotter family.
Words of comfort may be expressed to the family at www.wappner.com