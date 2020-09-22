Judge Jacob M. Fridline
Ashland - Judge Jacob M. Fridline, 82, died at home, Monday, September 21, 2020, with his family by his side.
Jake was a lifelong Ashland resident, a retired attorney and retired Ashland Municipal Court Judge. He was born June 4, 1938 in Norwalk, Ohio, the son of Dr. G. Delsher and Florence (MacLean) Fridline.
He was married on August 26, 1966, to Janice Rogers at the First English Lutheran Church in Cleveland Heights by Pastor Walter Johnston.
He is survived by his wife, Janice, and two children, Susan Fridline Forbes of Avon, Ohio, and Dr. Mark Fridline (Sara) of Stow, Ohio; five grandchildren, Mikaela, Andrew, and Jonathan Fridline; Avery and Joshua Forbes, sister, Gwenith Fridline of Modesto, California, and niece Megan Anderson of Greenwich, Ohio.
He graduated from Ashland High School in 1956; graduated from Western Reserve University in 1961, and earned his Juris Doctor Degree from Cleveland Marshall Law School in 1967. He was admitted to the Bar in 1967 and the Ohio Supreme Court in 1973. He was a member and past president of Ashland Bar Association, and a member of the Ohio State Bar Association.
His career began working for the City of Ashland Street and Sanitation Department, Ashland Police Department, Ashland County Prosecutor's office, and 25 years as a private attorney with Attorney Josiah Mason of the Law Firm, Mason, Mason & Fridline. In November, 1993, he was elected Municipal Court Judge for Ashland County, retiring in 2011, after serving 18 years on the bench.
He loved his family and was very loyal to them in every way. He enjoyed spending time with them, especially at his condo at Cape Hatteras, North Carolina. He loved to fish from his beloved pier in Rodanthe, and especially loved talking and getting to know the local fisherman. He always claimed to be a great fisherman, but he really never caught very many fish. He just enjoyed being by the ocean, relaxing and talking with his fishing buddies.
He was a lifelong member of Ashland Trinity Lutheran Church. He had served in many organizations, including Ashland City Board of Health for 24 years, and past president; Big Brothers, and past president; Little League Baseball coach; Ashland Rotary Club; Young Men's Business Club; Former Member and Secretary of the Ashland Symphony Board; Board of Directors of the Ashland Chapter of American Red Cross; Member of Good Shepherd Home Board of Directors; and Life Member of B.P.O.E. #1360.
He was preceded in death by his parents, sister, Deborah Hoops, a niece, Heather Hynek, and a cousin, Donald Townsend.
Funeral services will be held at Trinity Lutheran Church on Friday, September 25, 2020, at 11:00 a.m. with Pastor Kevin McClain officiating. Interment will be at Ashland Cemetery. Friends may call one hour prior to services.
In Lieu of flowers, the family asks that remembrance gifts go to Trinity Lutheran Church, 508 Center Street, Ashland, and to Hospice of Northeast Ohio.
Family would especially like to thank those of Hospice and Wendy of Sunshine Home Healthcare for the wonderful care that they provided for him. Family will be forever grateful.
Online condolences may be shared on the funeral home's website of www. fickesfuneralhome.com
.
Fickes Funeral Home is handling the arrangements.