R. Wilbur Shifley



GALION - Wilbur Shifley was devoted to his Lord and to his family. R. Wilbur Shifley, 90, of Galion passed away surrounded by his family on Sunday, March 24, 2019 just six days after his wife of 71 years, Veda Shifley passed away.



He was born August 1, 1928 in Galion and was the son of C.A. and Edith Catherine (Guinther) Shifley. Wilbur married Veda (Dysinger) Shifley on December 28, 1947 and she preceded him in death on March 18, 2019.



He was a graduate of Galion High School in 1946 and a member of First United Church of Christ in Galion where he played dart ball. Wilbur enjoyed camping with the Joy Riders from his church and was a member of Shirts and Skirts Western Square Dancers. He was a mechanic on John Deere equipment most of his life for the former Farm Equipment in Galion and then Shearer & Stoldt in Attica. Wilbur later worked for Weithman Brothers in Galion. He was an avid gardener and enjoyed his fish aquarium and spending time with family and friends.



He is survived by children Charles (Barbara) Shifley of Western Springs, Illinois, Annette (Kenny) Propst of Concord, North Carolina, Julie (Tim) Babcock of Lexington and Kelly (Kevin) Spore of Mansfield; 11 grandchildren; 14 great grandchildren; brother Donald (Pauline) Shifley of Galion and sister Marie Bilsing of Lexington.



In addition to his parents and wife, he was preceded in death by daughter Darlene Beatley, son-in-law Don Beatley; daughter Brenda Sue Shifley; brothers Richard, Robert and Herbert Shifley and a sister Luella Ernst.



The family will receive friends from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Wednesday, March 27, 2019 at Richardson Davis Chapel of Snyder Funeral Homes, 218 South Market St., Galion, Ohio 44833. A funeral service will be held at 3:00 p.m. Thursday, March 28 at the First United Church of Christ, 248 Harding Way West, Galion, Ohio with Rev. Darrin Harvey officiating. Burial will follow at Fairview Cemetery in Galion.



Memorial contributions may be made to the Organ Restoration Fund at First United Church of Christ in care of the funeral home.



Richardson Davis Chapel of Snyder Funeral Homes in Galion is honored to serve the family of Wilbur Shifley, and condolences may be made to them at www.SnyderFuneralHomes.com. Published in the News Journal on Mar. 26, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary