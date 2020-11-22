David (Dubz) Osterloh 1952 - 2020 David died unexpectedly at his home in San Rafael. Born to Sam and Julie Osterloh in Riverside, California, the Osterlohs moved to Marin County in 1957, where David attended the local schools, Ross Elementary and Redwood High School. He graduated from the University of Oregon and Southwestern University School of Law. He is survived by his sister Marta Osterloh (Tony Curtiss); brother John Osterloh (Connie); and sister Mary Osterloh. He is also survived by his nieces and nephews: Marta Guajardo (Dan), Samantha Hoog (Guillaume), William Curtiss (Maureen), Julian Osterloh (Kim), and Elizabeth Curtiss; and four great-nieces and nephews. He loved camping and hiking and was never afraid of hard work. He was a good friend to all who knew him. He will leave a hole in the hearts of many, but a smile on their faces when they think of him. A Giants fan and a cat lover, he will be missed. Due to COVID there will be no service. Donations in his memory may be made to New Beginnings Law Center in San Rafael.



