1/1
David (Dubz) Osterloh
1952 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share David's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
David (Dubz) Osterloh 1952 - 2020 David died unexpectedly at his home in San Rafael. Born to Sam and Julie Osterloh in Riverside, California, the Osterlohs moved to Marin County in 1957, where David attended the local schools, Ross Elementary and Redwood High School. He graduated from the University of Oregon and Southwestern University School of Law. He is survived by his sister Marta Osterloh (Tony Curtiss); brother John Osterloh (Connie); and sister Mary Osterloh. He is also survived by his nieces and nephews: Marta Guajardo (Dan), Samantha Hoog (Guillaume), William Curtiss (Maureen), Julian Osterloh (Kim), and Elizabeth Curtiss; and four great-nieces and nephews. He loved camping and hiking and was never afraid of hard work. He was a good friend to all who knew him. He will leave a hole in the hearts of many, but a smile on their faces when they think of him. A Giants fan and a cat lover, he will be missed. Due to COVID there will be no service. Donations in his memory may be made to New Beginnings Law Center in San Rafael.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Marin Independent Journal on Nov. 22, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by MarinIJ.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved