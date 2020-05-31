Lowell Alan Galliani
Lowell Alan Galliani April 27, 1950 - May 20, 2020 Lowell Alan Galliani passed away peacefully at home in San Anselmo from glioblastoma, with his family at his side. In 1974, Lowell established his own dental lab, where he worked for over 45 years and was known for his meticulous and high-quality work. In 1987, he met his wife Maureen, and they celebrated their 30th wedding anniversary in October of 2019. Lowell fully embraced her two children as his own. He enjoyed taking the kids to museums, helping with science projects, and taking long drives exploring the Bay Area and beyond. He and Maureen loved attending events at the Smith Rafael Film Center and visiting Disneyland and Death Valley. In the past 10 years, Lowell's lifelong appreciation for music developed into a true passion. He supported countless artists both near and far by buying merchandise, taking photos and videos, and even helping load and unload equipment. He was a fixture at hundreds of local shows and could quickly be recognized by his jaunty captain's hat and big smile. He is preceded by his parents, Julius "Fritz" and Claire Galliani. He is survived by his wife Maureen; son Evan Silletto (Amy) and grandson Evan; daughter Angela Rhoades (Scott); and sister Julie Manso (Fernando) and niece Gina. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the Sweet Relief Musicians' Fund: https://www.sweetrelief. org/all-programs.html

Published in Marin Independent Journal on May 31, 2020.
