Lucio Gonzalez 1946 - 2020 Lucio, a man with an adventurous spirit, who loved his family, nature and soccer, passed away March 27, 2020 in Terra Linda at the age of 73. He was born in the small village of San Francisco Mihualtepec in the state of Mexico. Born of the indigenous Mazahua tribe, he came from a simple life, where people lived off the land, but he was determined at a young age to do more. That determination led him to find a sponsor and immigrate to the U.S. in 1966, eventually moving to San Francisco. It was there he met his wife, Margrit, at a Greek folk dancing class. Herself an immigrant from Germany, their first date was at a Halloween party, where he dressed as an Aztec warrior and she Helen of Troy. In 1971, they married and six years later, their son Miguel was born. In 1978, they moved to Terra Linda to raise their family. Lucio eventually found his calling in the California State Parks system, working on the trail and maintenance crews for Samuel P. Taylor and Angel Island State Parks before landing at Mt. Tamalpais State Park, where he dedicated the next 25 years of service to the mountain which he loved and enjoyed so much. Lucio's love of nature also shone through in his home garden, which became a legendary fixture in the neighborhood with its wild blooms of various flowers and fruit trees. People always stopped to admire his work and strike up a conversation. He loved going on adventures with his family, whether it was backpacking trips with his son and friends, going on ocean cruises with his wife, or a leisurely hike with the various hiking groups he belonged to, whistling away as he brought up the rear. You could also find him on the soccer field every Sunday playing with the same group of friends he had met over forty years ago. Most of all, he enjoyed his family, whether conversing over a nice dinner with his daughter-in-law, celebrating birthdays, or dancing to Oom-Pah-Pah music and playing with his granddaughter. He was an amazing husband, father, grandfather, co-worker and friend, and he touched so many lives in his community. He was taken too early from this world by the coronavirus, but his memory will always live on in our hearts. He is survived by his beloved wife of 49 years, Margrit; his son Miguel and daughter-in-law Carla; and only grandchild Caylie Noelle; as well as his four sisters and extended family in Mexico.
Published in Marin Independent Journal on Apr. 12, 2020