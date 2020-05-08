Marie M. Kuhr Marie M. Kuhr, age 97, passed peacefully on Saturday, April 25, 2020 in Novato, California. Marie was born on September 18, 1922 in Trinidad, Colorado to Joe and Nellie De Bella. She began a lifetime career in government service at Fort Carson, Colorado where she met Lester F. Kuhr, a career officer in the United States Army. Marie and Lester were married from 1950 until Lester's passing in 1999. Throughout their careers, they traveled and worked in several countries, including a residency in Japan. She received the Decoration for Meritorious Civilian Service while serving as Chief, Supply Maintenance and Services Division, Deputy Chief of Staff for Logistics, Headquarters Sixth U.S. Army, Presidio of San Francisco. After living on the Presidio and later in San Francisco, Marie and Lester moved to Novato. She is survived by two sons, William and John.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store