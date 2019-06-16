|
|
Mary Catherine Madden Passed away Monday, May 27 2019. She was 86 years old. Ms. Madden was born June 6, 1932. She was the youngest child of James Herbert Madden, SR. and Gertrude Murphy Madden. Her father was a prominent boat builder having founded the Madden and Lewis Boat Yard and community leader. She and her five older siblings grew up playing in the hills and on the busy working waterfront of Sausalito in the 1920's through 1940"s before the Golden Gate Bridge was built. Sausalito was a town served by ferry boats and the North Western Pacific Railroad. Its economy was centered on fishing, the shipping trade and boat building. As a family the Maddens attended Star of the Sea Catholic church in Sausa-lito. Mary graduated from St. Anselm's girl's high school. In the 1960's she received her teaching certificate from San Francisco State. She taught English at Miwok High School in Larkspur, CA for many years. Mary became an especially well loved English teacher for the patience and respect she showed her students, staying in contact with some of them well past her time as a teacher. In the 1950's and 1960's Mary was a part of Sausalito's rich arts culture. She counted among her friends actors, artists, journalists, musicians, poets, and photographers, many of whom she met while working at the iconic Tides book store, an infamous hang out for the thriving bohemian community in Sausalito. Travel was a particular passion of hers. As a teacher, with summers free, she relished her July and Augusts in France. She forged lifelong bonds with friends she traveled with and people she met on her adventures around the world. Mary is preceded in death by her parents Herb Sr. and Gertrude Madden, her older sisters: Jean Merz, Marie Enzensperger and their favorite much beloved Aunt Kathryn Basford. She is survived by her brother, Herb Madden, Jr., sisters, Lucille Madden, Gertrude Marie Fuetsch along with her 19 nieces and 17 nephews. There will be a memorial service for Mary Madden on Thursday June 27, 2019 from 1 PM to 4 PM at the Sausalito Yacht Club 100 Humboldt Ave, Sausalito, CA 94965. Attendees have the option of parking on a first come basis at the neighboring Sausalito Yacht Harbor Parking lot. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to the Humane Society of the United States or Habitat for Humanity in the name of Mary Madden.
Published in Marin Independent Journal on June 16, 2019