|
|
Suzanne Penelope Dawson Susan Dawson, 74, longtime resident of La Jolla, passed away peacefully on February 1st of complications from breast cancer. Susan was born August 1, 1945, in San Mateo, CA to Ruth and Walter Suchorski. She graduated class of 1963 Hillsdale High School in San Mateo and then attended the College of San Mateo, where she earned a degree in Associates of Arts Degree. After graduation Susan began a career as a Service Supervisor for Pacific Bell and AT&T. Having retired in 1994, her love of cooking extended into a role with Williams Sonoma where she was selected as employee of the year. Her greatest role, however, was as mother to her beloved children, Adam, and Caysea. Her passions were many, but largely focused on family, her four Mini Schnauzers, traveling, knitting, gardening, baking, the performing arts, and as an active volunteer with numerous organizations, Assistance League of Rancho San Dieguito, the Village Garden Club of La Jolla and Meals on Wheels of Greater La Jolla. The ultimate homemaker, Susan was known for her fabulous coffee cakes that were given to her lucky neighbors during the Holiday Season. Her graciousness extended to all who crossed her path. She loved to host gatherings of friends and family, opening her home and heart with ease and fellowship. Music constantly surrounded Sue, whether she queued it up on the radio or sang aloud. The buoyancy of a life well-lived made her steps light, her smile wide, and her heart shine. For many who knew Sue, she was happiest in the outdoors. She often would be found walking La Jolla Shores with Doug, and a latte in hand. She had deep affinity for hiking in Northern California, especially around her beloved Mount Tamalpais, where she raised her children, and in and around Missoula, Montana, where she was at her happiest - in the mountains, with a creek flowing nearby, greeting everyone whose eyes she met. She is survived by her loving husband of 52 years, Doug Dawson; and two children, Adam Dawson and Caysea Dawson; and daughter-in-law, Thea Dawson. In lieu of flowers, please send contributions to St. Paul's Retirement Homes Foundation, Light Bridge Hospice, and the La Jolla Meals on Wheels.
Published in Marin Independent Journal on Feb. 9, 2020