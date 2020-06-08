Gisela Haviland
MARION - Gisela Haviland, age 78 of Marion, passed away Friday, June 5, 2020 at the Bellevue Hosptial.
Gisela was born on July 16, 1942 in Oedenburg, Hungary, the daughter of Franz and Elisabeth (Tirnitz) Kastner. She received her education in Hungary and immigrated to the United States, coming through New York City, on October 16, 1958.
Three years after arriving in the United States, Gisela was united in marriage to John Benjamin Haviland on July 19, 1961. The couple made their home in Marion, raising their three children.
Gisela was a devoted and faithful homemaker, bursting with pride and a deep love for her family. She was attentive to their needs and will be remembered as a tremendous chef and gifted baker. Her pies were renowned and she delighted in baking everyone's individual favorites. Gisela had a heart of gold and overflowed with generosity and was filled with joy when she was in service to others.
She is survived by her beloved husband of 59 years, John B. Haviland; children: Sonja (Ed) Daniels, Mark Haviland, and Heidi (Michael Box) Cyprian; grandchildren: Andy (Meredith) Daniels, Emily Daniels, and Jennifer Cyprian; great-grandchild, Ivy Ramirez; siblings: Maria, Elisabeth, and Helma and numerous nieces and nephews.
Along with her parents she is preceded in death by siblings: Stefan, Julius, Nikolaus, Franz, and Michael.
Services will be held privately for the family; those wishing to join the Mass of Christian Burial virtually may do so, via Facebook Live - https://www.facebook.com/GunderHallSFH/, on Thursday, June 11, 2020 at 10:30AM; Fr. Thomas Buffer will be officiating; burial will follow at St. Mary's Cemetery.
The Snyder Funeral Homes, Gunder/Hall Chapel, is honored to be serving the Haviland family; condolences may be expressed to the family by visiting www.SnyderFuneralHomes.com
Published in Marion Star from Jun. 8 to Jun. 9, 2020.