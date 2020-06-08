Gisela Haviland
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Gisela's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Gisela Haviland

MARION - Gisela Haviland, age 78 of Marion, passed away Friday, June 5, 2020 at the Bellevue Hosptial.

Gisela was born on July 16, 1942 in Oedenburg, Hungary, the daughter of Franz and Elisabeth (Tirnitz) Kastner. She received her education in Hungary and immigrated to the United States, coming through New York City, on October 16, 1958.

Three years after arriving in the United States, Gisela was united in marriage to John Benjamin Haviland on July 19, 1961. The couple made their home in Marion, raising their three children.

Gisela was a devoted and faithful homemaker, bursting with pride and a deep love for her family. She was attentive to their needs and will be remembered as a tremendous chef and gifted baker. Her pies were renowned and she delighted in baking everyone's individual favorites. Gisela had a heart of gold and overflowed with generosity and was filled with joy when she was in service to others.

She is survived by her beloved husband of 59 years, John B. Haviland; children: Sonja (Ed) Daniels, Mark Haviland, and Heidi (Michael Box) Cyprian; grandchildren: Andy (Meredith) Daniels, Emily Daniels, and Jennifer Cyprian; great-grandchild, Ivy Ramirez; siblings: Maria, Elisabeth, and Helma and numerous nieces and nephews.

Along with her parents she is preceded in death by siblings: Stefan, Julius, Nikolaus, Franz, and Michael.

Services will be held privately for the family; those wishing to join the Mass of Christian Burial virtually may do so, via Facebook Live - https://www.facebook.com/GunderHallSFH/, on Thursday, June 11, 2020 at 10:30AM; Fr. Thomas Buffer will be officiating; burial will follow at St. Mary's Cemetery.

The Snyder Funeral Homes, Gunder/Hall Chapel, is honored to be serving the Haviland family; condolences may be expressed to the family by visiting www.SnyderFuneralHomes.com






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Marion Star from Jun. 8 to Jun. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Snyder Funeral Home, Denzer Chapel
360 East Center Street
Marion, OH 43302
740-387-9136
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved