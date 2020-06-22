Joyce Ann Sessler Oldham Sandy
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Joyce's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Joyce Ann Sessler Oldham Sandy

LaRue - Joyce Ann Sessler Oldham Sandy, 80, died Sunday morning June 21, 2020 at the Marion General Hospital.

She was born July 4, 1939 in LaRue to the late Otho and Opal (Phillippi) Sessler, she was also preceded in death by her brother, Marion Sessler and a granddaughter, Tiffany Oldham Roberts

Joyce was a true homemaker in every sense of the word, she always enjoyed taking care of her family. She also enjoyed taking care of her flowers.

Surviving are her children: Kimberley (Doug) Ford of LaRue, Tina (Brian) Bumgardner of Westerville, Tedd (Kim) Oldham of Marion and Chris (Renea) Oldham of Alabama

Grandchildren: Andy (Toni) Ford, Dustin (Ashley) Ford, Donnie (Melissa) Cornwell, Kaitlyn Cornwell, Trisha (Shawn) Simpkins, Tanya (Billy) Edwards and Toy (Michael) Pendleton, 15 great grandchildren, Many nieces, nephews and cousins

Graveside services will be held Wednesday June 24, 2020 at 11:00 am at the LaRue Cemetery.

Memorial gifts may be made to Joyce's Angels

The Stofcheck-Ballinger Funeral Home is assisting the family

Condolences and remembrances may be expressed at www.stofcheck-ballinger.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Marion Star from Jun. 22 to Jun. 23, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved