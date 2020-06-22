Joyce Ann Sessler Oldham Sandy
LaRue - Joyce Ann Sessler Oldham Sandy, 80, died Sunday morning June 21, 2020 at the Marion General Hospital.
She was born July 4, 1939 in LaRue to the late Otho and Opal (Phillippi) Sessler, she was also preceded in death by her brother, Marion Sessler and a granddaughter, Tiffany Oldham Roberts
Joyce was a true homemaker in every sense of the word, she always enjoyed taking care of her family. She also enjoyed taking care of her flowers.
Surviving are her children: Kimberley (Doug) Ford of LaRue, Tina (Brian) Bumgardner of Westerville, Tedd (Kim) Oldham of Marion and Chris (Renea) Oldham of Alabama
Grandchildren: Andy (Toni) Ford, Dustin (Ashley) Ford, Donnie (Melissa) Cornwell, Kaitlyn Cornwell, Trisha (Shawn) Simpkins, Tanya (Billy) Edwards and Toy (Michael) Pendleton, 15 great grandchildren, Many nieces, nephews and cousins
Graveside services will be held Wednesday June 24, 2020 at 11:00 am at the LaRue Cemetery.
Memorial gifts may be made to Joyce's Angels
Published in Marion Star from Jun. 22 to Jun. 23, 2020.