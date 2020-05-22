|
Judith K. Thatcher
Marion - Judith K. (Castanien) Thatcher, 79, went to her heavenly home on Tuesday, May 19, 2020. She was born on August 1, 1940 to the late Paul and Ruth (Blazer) Castanien, the last of nine children.
Judy graduated from Harding High School in 1959. She met the love of her life, William Thatcher, while they were in high school, and they were married on September 30, 1961. Together they raised two wonderful sons, Jeffrey and Larry Thatcher. Bill preceded her in death, exactly two years before her on May 19, 2018.
Judy worked at many places during her life, including Dekalb and Head Start. She loved riding horses in her younger years, and enjoyed playing poker and pool, especially at The Marion Senior Center, where she spent much of her time after retirement.
Judy is survived by her sons, Jeff, Marion, Ohio, daughter-in-law, Amy, of Santa Rosa Beach, Florida, and their daughter Caitlyn; and Larry (Esther) and their children Adam and Megan, of Coventry, Rhode Island. She also leaves behind 2 brothers, William Castanien and Frank Castanien, and a sister, Eleanor Seidell. She was preceded in death by sisters Virginia Retterer, Janet Swisher, Marjorie Castanien, and Jean Schertzer, and brother Richard Castanien.
According to Judy's wishes, a graveside service will be held at a later date at Chapel Heights Memorial Garden.
Family and friends may make donations in Judy's name to the Marion Senior Center at 2375 Harding Hwy E, Marion, OH 43302 or to the - Central Ohio Chapter at 1379 Dublin Rd, Columbus, OH 43215.
Published in the Marion Star from May 22 to May 24, 2020