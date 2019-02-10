Marjorie Darleen Heil



MARION - Marjorie Darleen Heil, age 87, of Marion, went to be with the Lord on Thursday, February 7, 2019, at the Kingston Residence following a brief illness.



On April 24, 1931, Marge was born at home on the family farm in Prospect, Ohio, the sixth of seven children of the late George S. and Birdia C. (Hettler) Williams. She graduated from Prospect High School in the class of 1949.



In 1952 she met the love of her life, Robert "Bob" Heil and they married the next year on May 26, 1953, at the First Presbyterian Church in Marion. They cherished their fifty-nine and three quarter years of marriage, and lovingly raised three children: Douglas, Karla, and Karen. He preceded her in death on February 8, 2013.



Marge worked as a nurse's aide at the Marion Manor and then moved over to the emergency department of MedCenter Hospital in Marion, retiring when the hospital merged with Marion General Hospital in 1999. Always keeping busy, she then became the cook at the Marion Senior Center.



Marge was a faithful and active member of the First Presbyterian Church, where she served as a deacon, taught Sunday school, and was a member of their Women's Association. She also helped prepare and serve thousands of meals at the church for many years.



Left to cherish her memory are her three children: Douglas Heil of Columbus, Karla (Jeff) Hack of Marion, and Karen (John) Ikard of Littleton, CO; seven grandchildren: Andrea (Monte) Johnson, Lindsay (Brandon) Hagemann, Christina (Max) Zastrow, Jenny (Andrew) Timmons, Johnny Ikard, Amanda Ikard, and Ben (Tiffany) Hack; five great-grandchildren: MaKenzie, Adrianna, and Nahshon Johnson, and Delaney and Lila Hagemann; one brother, Donald Williams of Prospect, and numerous nieces and nephews.



Including her husband and parents, Marge was preceded in death by five siblings: Wilbur Williams, Isabelle Bellar, Robert Williams, Virginia Laird, and Eleanor Miller.



Her family will greet friends from 3 - 5 pm on Friday, February 15, 2019, at the First Presbyterian Church (address below). Services honoring her life will follow there at 5 pm, with Rev. Rob Howard officiating. The Deacons of the church will be providing a meal for family and friends after her services.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in her name may be made to the First Presbyterian Church, 143 S. Prospect St, Marion, OH 43302.



The family would like to express their deepest gratitude to the Memory Care staff of the Kingston Residence of Marion for their loving care of Marge during the past year, and to Heartland Hospice for their kind and compassionate services.



Published in the Marion Star on Feb. 10, 2019