David Lee Alderman
1956 - 2020
David Lee Alderman

David Lee Alderman, 64, of Bassett, died on Wednesday, September 9, 2020, at the Wilkes Medical Center. He was born on June 13, 1956, to Mary Louise Estes Alderman and the late Franklin Delano Alderman.

He graduated from Bassett High School in 1974 and after graduating from Emory and Henry College, he returned to Henry County and began a family and career. David was a member of the Bassett Church of the Brethren and an active volunteer with the Bassett Ruritan Club, where he spent much of his time with friends and family. He enjoyed farming, sports and antique cars, but loved his family above all else.

In addition to his mother, he is survived by three children, Courtney Brookman (Adam), Jessica Alderman, and Jeffrey Alderman (Kristen); one grandson, Forrest Brookman; one brother, Frank Allen Alderman (Rhonda); one sister, Linda A. Hampton (Billy); and his dog, Alba.

There will be a private family graveside service Monday, September 14, 2020.

Online condolences may be made by visiting www.bassettfuneralservice.com. Bassett Funeral Service in Bassett is serving the Alderman family.


Published in Martinsville Bulletin on Sep. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
14
Graveside service
Funeral services provided by
Bassett Funeral Service - Bassett
3665 Fairystone Park Highway
Bassett, VA 24055
(276) 629-1770
Memories & Condolences
30 entries
September 12, 2020
May your hearts soon be filled with wonderful memories of joyful times together as you celebrate a life well lived. Went to BHS with David and we were in band together. My prayers and thoughts are with the family.
Betsy Bishop
September 12, 2020
My thoughts and prayers are with all of David's Family and Friends. I was saddened to hear of David's passing. He was a great guy. I knew David from BHS.
Patsy Snyder
Acquaintance
September 12, 2020
Jeff & Kristen we are so sorry for your loss.
Sending our thoughts & prayers to you and your family.
David is now an angel in heaven along with our dads.
May God give you all peace, love and comfort during this time of sorrow.

Love,
The Oldham's
Jordan Oldham
Friend
September 12, 2020
We are deeply sorry for your loss. Will miss seeing David at family reunions. We always had so much to talk about.
Terry and Joan
Terry Williams
September 12, 2020
great friend. will miss David (Bo) alot. Had alot of good times and will never forget him. Me, Steve Barton and David had so much fun and David was awsome..
JAY NORRIS
September 12, 2020
We are so sorry for your loss Rhonda we will be praying for you
Johnny and Debra Mathena
Friend
September 12, 2020
So sorry for your loss. Class of 1974
Sandra Turner Earles
Classmate
September 12, 2020
SORRY FOR YOUR LOST . WILL KEEP YALL IN PRAYERS
lewis underwood
Friend
September 12, 2020
So sorry for your loss. Prayers for comfort during this difficult time.
Robin Hensley
Friend
September 12, 2020
Prayers going up for the family, I am so sorry for your loss
Renee Branch
Friend
September 12, 2020
Sending prayers to the family.RIP David
Vernon nelson
Friend
September 12, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Mark, Christie & Sally Ann @ Stegall Insurance Agency
Acquaintance
September 12, 2020
We so sorry praying for you all
Clayton and Ella Sue HYLTON
September 12, 2020
Louise, Allen and Linda, Im so sorry for your loss. Prayers for Gods comfort to surround you.
Jennifer Scott
Friend
September 11, 2020
Sympathy to the family. You are in my thoughts and prayers.
Heidi Newman
Friend
September 11, 2020
I'm sending my condolences to all of his family and friends. I was shocked to hear about this; I will forever cherish the memories of him telling the children's story at church. He was a phenomenal person, wise and full of so many stories. He will be missed, but his impressions and marks will continue through all of us.
Sharon Cobbler
Friend
September 11, 2020
Jessica and family, we the France family send our sincere sympathies to all of you. You were there in my life years ago when we needed you. If I can do anything, please let me know. I am still at same address. Sending prayers and love during this difficult time. He was such a nice man.
Linda France
Friend
September 11, 2020
I am so sorry to hear about David. I enjoyed talking with him at church when I attended. He was a good man and will be missed. Praying for the family.
Michael Hooper
Friend
September 11, 2020
My deepest sympathies and sadness for your loss. David will remain in my memories the young man who played in the band and was a genuinely fun, clean cut, good person of kindness and compassion. David stepped up and out to offer encouragement to those in need of affirmation. He reflected an upbringing based on a solid foundation. I had the pleasure of meeting David's children several years ago and each of them reflected a spark of David's love of fun and gift of happiness and respect. I am thankful to have known David all those years ago and to read the notes of admiration and appreciation that indicate David continued to be a person who made the crucial difference of caring.
Patricia Joyce
September 11, 2020
I am sad to see David go. My Dad and I worked with him at Virginia Mirror for many years. I hope time will comfort all of you. I still miss my Dad everyday. I will miss Davids humor and character . My thoughts and prayers are with all of you.
Anne Haller-Wildfong
Friend
September 11, 2020
September 11, 2020
September 11, 2020
David was a wonderful man and will be greatly missed. Many prayers for his family and many friends.
Charles and Frances Hylton
Friend
September 11, 2020
David was a great man who loved his church and was a forever valued Bassett Ruritan Club member. He had a great sense of humor and will be forever missed. - Joe and Irma Varner
Joe & Irma Varner
Friend
September 11, 2020
September 11, 2020
So sorry to hear about David. You have our condolences.
Bonnie Gardner
September 11, 2020
So sorry to hear about David. He was a great classmate and Sunday School classmate. We even laughed that I was "older" than him by one day... he will be greatly missed.
Judy Sink
Friend
September 11, 2020
May God fill you all with peace and comfort in this time of loss.
Jennifer Scott
Friend
September 10, 2020
A great Bassett Ruritan has gone home. May God comfort his family and friends as they travel this journey.
Charlie Bowman
Acquaintance
September 10, 2020
He was such a good person we really appreciated all the kindness that he gave Daddy and Mom . Especially since Daddy passed. We will surely miss him and we are so sorry for your loss. Dorothy, Tommy , Terry and Vickie
Vickie Bullins
Friend
