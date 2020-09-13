David Lee Alderman
David Lee Alderman, 64, of Bassett, died on Wednesday, September 9, 2020, at the Wilkes Medical Center. He was born on June 13, 1956, to Mary Louise Estes Alderman and the late Franklin Delano Alderman.
He graduated from Bassett High School in 1974 and after graduating from Emory and Henry College, he returned to Henry County and began a family and career. David was a member of the Bassett Church of the Brethren and an active volunteer with the Bassett Ruritan Club, where he spent much of his time with friends and family. He enjoyed farming, sports and antique cars, but loved his family above all else.
In addition to his mother, he is survived by three children, Courtney Brookman (Adam), Jessica Alderman, and Jeffrey Alderman (Kristen); one grandson, Forrest Brookman; one brother, Frank Allen Alderman (Rhonda); one sister, Linda A. Hampton (Billy); and his dog, Alba.
There will be a private family graveside service Monday, September 14, 2020.
