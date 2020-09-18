Shirley Temple Oakley Craig
ORANGEBURG, S.C.
Shirley Temple Oakley Craig, age 86, of Orangeburg, S.C., passed away on Tuesday, September 15, 2020, at Methodist Oaks Nursing Home.
Born on September 4, 1934, in Henry County, Va., she was the daughter of the late James Tyler and Reavey Azaelea Campbell Oakley. In addition to her parents, husband, Leslie Cephus Craig; and three sisters, Francis Wine, Joan Byrd and Marie Joyce preceded her in death.
Left to cherish her memory are her daughter, Patti Craig of Bedford, Va.; two sons, David Craig and wife, Christine, of Atlanta, Ga., and Benny Craig of Maiden, N.C.; two grandsons, Jonathan Craig and J.T. Craig; and two brothers, James R. Oakley of Pearisburg, Va. and Carlton H. Oakley of Lincolnton, N.C.
The funeral service will be held Saturday, September 19, 2020, at 1 p.m. at Burke Mortuary Chapel in Maiden, N.C., with the Rev. Larry Cooley officiating. Burial will follow in Forest Lawn Cemetery in Lincolnton, N.C.
The family will receive friends prior to the service from 12 until 12:45 p.m. at the funeral home.
Burke Mortuary in Maiden is serving the Craig family.