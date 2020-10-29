1/1
Antoinette V. "Toni" Guttmann
Antoinette 'Toni' V. Guttmann, 77, of Coopersburg, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, October 27, 2020 while in the care of St. Luke's Hospice House surrounded by her loving family. She was the devoted wife of A. Carl Guttmann with whom she shared over 56 years of loving marriage. Born in Bethlehem, she was the daughter of the late Vincent and Emily (Auerbach) Fresoli. She was a member of St. Ursula Catholic Church, Fountain Hill. Toni worked as a key punch operator for Laros Silk Mill and the Bethlehem Steel. She enjoyed gardening, cooking, boating and vacationing. Toni loved her family dearly and enjoyed spending all her time with them. She will be deeply missed by all.

SURVIVORS: In addition to her loving husband Carl; daughter Lisa Riley and her husband Donald; sons Christopher Guttmann and his wife Pamela and Jason Guttmann and his wife Keri; sister Mary Frances Schaal and her loving grandchildren Donald III, Gabrielle, Nathan, Christopher, Kaitlyn and Logan.

SERVICES: A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 A.M. on Friday, October 30, 2020 at St. Ursula Catholic Church, 1300 Broadway, Fountain Hill, PA 18015 where the family will receive relatives and friends from 9 A.M. until time of the mass in the church. Burial will follow at Northampton Memorial Shrine. Due to current restrictions, we ask you to follow social distancing protocols and a facial covering must be worn. Toni's arrangements have been entrusted to the Cantelmi Funeral Home, Fountain Hill. A memory tribute may be placed at www.cantelmifuneralhome.com.

CONTRIBUTIONS: In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to St. Luke's Hospice Development Office, 801 Ostrum Street, Bethlehem, PA 18015.

Published in Morning Call on Oct. 29, 2020.
