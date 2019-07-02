Barbara M. (Badway) Malitzki, 74, of Bethlehem, passed away peacefully in her home on Saturday, June 29, 2019. Born in Easton, she was the daughter of the late Zady and Grace (Merlo) Badway. Barbara was the wife of Steve Malitzki with whom she shared 55 years of marriage. She was a member of St. Jane Frances De Chantal Catholic Church.



SURVIVORS: In addition to her loving husband Steve, Barbara will be lovingly remembered by her sons, John P. Malitzki and Stephen B. Malitzki, Jr.; daughter in law, Jennifer Malitzki and Grandsons, Jaden and Tyler Malitzki.



SERVICES: A mass of Christian burial will take place at 11:00A.M. on Wednesday, July 3, 2019 in St. Jane Frances Church, 4049 Hartley Ave, Easton, 18045 where the family will receive friends and relatives from 10:00A.M. until the time of service. Interment will follow at Gethsemane Cemetery. Cantelmi Long Funeral Home, 500 Linden Street, Bethlehem has been entrusted with arrangements. A memorial tribute may be placed at www.cantelmifuneralhome.com.



CONTRIBUTIONS: In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to Cantelmi Long Funeral Home, in care of the family or St. Luke's Hospice Development Office, 801 Ostrum Street, Bethlehem 18015. Published in Morning Call on July 2, 2019