Betty Jean (Druckenmiller) Marshall, 88, of Bethlehem, passed away on Wednesday, May 20, 2020. She was the widow of Roland "Reb" S. Marshall. Betty was born on November 1, 1931 in Bethlehem to the late Orville and Clara (Kemmerer) Druckenmiller. Betty was a loving and caring homemaker. She was a member of St. Matthews Lutheran Church, Bethlehem. Betty took pride in keeping a spotless house and enjoyed gardening.
Survivors: Betty will be lovingly missed by her children, Cynthia Marshall-Rossman and husband Don Keith of Newcastle, WA, Susan Collins and husband Michael of Bethlehem, Larry Marshall and wife Kathleen of Lynn Haven, FL and Michele Hnatishin and husband John of Poulsbo, WA; grandchildren, Meredyth Seibert, Mackenzie Collins, Melissa Bush, Elizabeth Farris, Justin Marshall, Emily Hnatishin and John Hnatishin; great grandchildren, Dale Lynn and Brynn Seibert, Alex and Haley Bush, Fletcher and Maisy Farris; sister, Judy Baker. Betty was predeceased by siblings, Arlene, Lorraine, Orville and Bonnie.
Services: Funeral Services will be private due to the current public health concerns. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Cantelmi Long Funeral Home, Bethlehem. A memory tribute may be placed at www.cantelmifuneralhome.com. Contributions: In lieu of flowers contributions can be made in Betty's memory to the American Heart Association, American Heart Association PO Box 417005 Boston, MA 02241.
Published in Morning Call on May 23, 2020.