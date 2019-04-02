Home

George G. Bensing Funeral Home, Inc.
Camille L. Bartholomew

Camille L. Bartholomew Obituary
Camille L. Bartholomew, 51, of Moore Township, passed away peacefully on Monday, April 01, 2019, at Lehigh Valley Hospital - Muhlenberg. Born in Allentown, on September 04, 1967, she was a daughter of the late William N. and Lorraine A. (Berger) Grube. Camille was a graduate of Northampton High School, class of 1985. Presently, she was employed by Airport Road Self Storage, where she was the office manager for 15 years. Scrapbooking was one of Camille's favorite activities as well as shopping, and she was an avid Pittsburgh Steeler fan. She was a member of Sacred Heart of Jesus Catholic Church, Bath. Survivors: In addition to her husband, Randy L. Bartholomew, she will be lovingly remembered and dearly missed by her daughters, Meghan and Alyssa Bartholomew, both at home; sisters, Monica Grube and Stephanie Gable and her husband, Anthony, both of Moore Township; brother, Mark Grube and his wife, Michele, of Northampton; nieces, Madisyn and Aubrey; nephew, Cole; along with aunts and uncles; cousins; and mother-in-law, Shirley (Bobko) Bartholomew, of Hellertown. Services: Her Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Thursday, April 04, 2019, at 11:00 A.M. in Sacred Heart of Jesus Catholic Church, 210 E. Northampton Street, Bath, PA 18014. Friends and relatives are invited to call on Wednesday evening from 6:00 P.M. to 8:00 P.M., and Thursday morning from 8:30 A.M. to 10:00 A.M. in the GEORGE G. BENSING FUNERAL HOME, Inc., 2165 Community Drive, Route 946, Village of Moorestown – Bath, PA 18014. Interment will follow in Sacred Heart Parish Cemetery, Bath. Contributions: In lieu of flowers, contributions may be offered in memory of Camille to her daughters in care of the funeral home.
Published in Morning Call on Apr. 2, 2019
