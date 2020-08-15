1/2
Carl Ackerman
1932 - 2020
Carl Ackerman, 88, of Hellertown, passed away on Wednesday, August 12, 2020. He was the beloved husband of Dolores "Dee" M. (Matz) Ackerman, with whom he shared over 66 years of loving marriage. Born on April 5, 1932 in Bethlehem, Carl was the son of the late Anthony and Martha (Fenstermacher) Ackerman. Carl honorably served his country in the United States Air Force. While in the service Carl attended classes from the University of Maryland while deployed. After returning home he continued his education graduating from Moravian College in 1950. Carl worked as an engineer for Bethlehem Steel until he retired in 1983. After retiring he did consulting work in Saudi Arabia for three years. After returning home to Hellertown, he started his own business, CA Associates.

Survivors: In addition to his wife Dee, Carl will be lovingly remembered by his children, Guy A. Ackerman and companion Francesca Bassa of CA and Thea A. Carey and husband William of Wallingford; grandchildren, Gordon and Max Ackerman and Kelly and Jenny Carey. Carl was predeceased by his sister, Mae Groman.

Services: Services will be private at the convenience of the family. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Cantelmi Long Funeral Home, Bethlehem. A memory tribute may be placed at cantelmifuneralhome.com.

Contributions: In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Carl's memory to International Waldenstrom's Macroglobulinemia Foundation, 6144 Clark Center Avenue, Sarasota FL 34238.

Published in Morning Call on Aug. 15, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Cantelmi Long Funeral Home, Inc.
500 Linden Street
Bethlehem, PA 18018
(610) 866-8059
