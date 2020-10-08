1/1
Clark K. Hamm
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Clark's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Clark K. Hamm, 75, of Breinigsville, passed away on Wednesday, October 7, 2020 at home. He was the husband of the late Marlene S. (Snyder) Hamm. Born in West Penn Township, he was a son of the late Kathryn K. Krause. He worked for General Electric for over 30 years before retiring. Clark served in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War. He was Past Commander of the Breinigsville VFW Post #8282.

Survivors: sons, Scott C. and wife, Becky; Timothy A; brother, Blair Krause; five grandchildren, Cascade, Trinity, Tallon, Brandon and Justin.

Services will be held at 10:00 am Tuesday, October 13, 2020 at Schmoyer Funeral Home 8926 Brookdale Road, Breinigsville. Calling hours will be 6:00 to 8:00 pm Monday October 12th and 9:00 to 10:00 am Tuesday.

In lieu of flowers, a donation in Clark's memory may be made to Breinigsville VFW Post 8282 1522 Butz Road, Breinigsville, PA 18031 or Make A Wish Foundation327 Washington Ave, Scranton, PA 18505

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Morning Call on Oct. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
12
Calling hours
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Schmoyer Funeral Home
Send Flowers
OCT
13
Calling hours
09:00 - 10:00 AM
Schmoyer Funeral Home
Send Flowers
OCT
13
Service
10:00 AM
Schmoyer Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Schmoyer Funeral Home
8926 Brookdale Road
Breinigsville, PA 18031-0190
610-395-0132
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Schmoyer Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
October 7, 2020
Rest In Peace my brother and thank you for your service and all of the help you gave me
Robert Boyles
Grand Parent
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved