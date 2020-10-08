Clark K. Hamm, 75, of Breinigsville, passed away on Wednesday, October 7, 2020 at home. He was the husband of the late Marlene S. (Snyder) Hamm. Born in West Penn Township, he was a son of the late Kathryn K. Krause. He worked for General Electric for over 30 years before retiring. Clark served in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War. He was Past Commander of the Breinigsville VFW Post #8282.



Survivors: sons, Scott C. and wife, Becky; Timothy A; brother, Blair Krause; five grandchildren, Cascade, Trinity, Tallon, Brandon and Justin.



Services will be held at 10:00 am Tuesday, October 13, 2020 at Schmoyer Funeral Home 8926 Brookdale Road, Breinigsville. Calling hours will be 6:00 to 8:00 pm Monday October 12th and 9:00 to 10:00 am Tuesday.



In lieu of flowers, a donation in Clark's memory may be made to Breinigsville VFW Post 8282 1522 Butz Road, Breinigsville, PA 18031 or Make A Wish Foundation327 Washington Ave, Scranton, PA 18505



