Donald R. Frey
Donald R. Frey, 88, formerly of Palmerton, Emmaus, and Red Hill, Montgomery County, died early Wednesday morning, July 29, 2020, in Macungie. He was the former husband of the late Gloria M. (Serfass) Frey. Born in Palmerton, he was a son of the late Granville P.J. and Florence I. (Christman) Frey.

Donald was employed as Director of Lincoln Technical Institute, Allentown, for 30 years retiring in 1988. He attended St. John's Evangelical Lutheran Church of Towamensing, and later St. John's Evangelical Lutheran Church, Emmaus. A 1950 graduate of the Palmerton High School, he then served in the Navy, Korea, achieving the rank of AM 3/c. Donald was a member of the American Legion Post #184, Green Lane, VFW Post #5954, Red Hill. He enjoyed model airplanes, stamp collecting, and NASCAR.

Survivors: Daughters, Kathryn wife of Philip Breeze of Swannanoa, NC, Donna I. wife of Michael Mikolajczyk of Macungie, and Sharon wife of George Chard of Shoemakersville. 8 grandchildren. 8 great-grandchildren. Brother, Kermit Frey of Endicott, NY. Nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by sisters, Edith D'Angiolini, Eleanor Frey, brothers, Russell, and Ernest.

Services: 2:00 p.m., Monday, August 3, 2020 at Campton Funeral Home, 525 Delaware Avenue, Palmerton, PA 18071. Call, 1:00-2:00 p.m., Monday in the funeral home. Interment with Military Honors, Towamensing Cemetery, 3rd Street and Fireline Road, Palmerton. Online Condolences: www.schislerfuneralhomes.com.

Contributions: VNA Hospice of St. Luke's, 1510 Valley Center Parkway, Bethlehem, PA 18017.

Published in Morning Call on Jul. 31, 2020.
