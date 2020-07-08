Donato "Don" Nicholas Capobianco, Sr. of Tucson, AZ passed away peacefully on July 4, 2020 at the age of 77 with his loving and devoted wife of 23 years, Gladys Capobianco, by his side. Born on May 15, 1943 to first-generation Italian parents, Faust E. Capobianco II and Mary Rose Capobianco, Don was raised in Roseto, PA where he attended St. Pius X High School. After high school, Don went on to graduate from Syracuse University and was an Army veteran. Prior to retiring in Tucson, AZ, Don and his wife lived for many years in Easton, PA and had a home in Punta Gorda, FL as well.



Don's most treasured moments were spent with his family and friends. He was a devoted husband and loving father and grandfather. Don had a bright smile and a charming sense of humor and he made friends wherever he went. He was an avid golfer, and talented worker with machines of all kinds - cars, sewing machines, boats - he could always be found tinkering. He was particularly proud of his role in the history of Majestic Athletic Wear and in his achievements as an instrument-rated pilot. He was never happier than when he was flying high above the clouds.



Don is survived by his wife, Gladys, brother, Faust (Jasmine), children, Donato (Kimberly), Marisa (Adam), and eight grandchildren, Olivia, Gabrielle, Liam, Emilia, Giorgia, Enzo, Sage, and Zoey.



A memorial mass will be held in his honor at a future date. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made in his name to The Humane Society of Southern Arizona, 635 West Roger Road, Tucson, AZ 85705.



