1/1
Dorothy L. Gasper
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Dorothy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
89 years of age and resident of Emmaus, passed away peacefully on Sunday evening September 20, 2020 after a long illness with dementia. She was the wife of George T. Gasper who passed away in 1988. Born in Boyertown, she was a daughter of the late Leroy and Esther (Kulp) Bauman of Limerick. Dorothy was a dedicated member of St. John's Lutheran Church in Emmaus. Early in life she was a seamstress, and later retired from Kraft Foods production line. Known as the Energizer Bunny, she loved to cook and spend time with family and friends. She is survived by her children Tess, Donnie (Viola) and Mike (Connie); grandchildren Donovan, Stefanie, Justin, Danny, Brittany and Brooke; 12 great grandchildren; sisters Nanci, Joyce and Mary; predeceased by sister Helen and brothers Paul and Laverne. Services and interment will be private. Memorial contributions honoring Dorothy may be presented to St John's Lutheran Church 501 Chestnut St. Emmaus, PA 18049. The Gilbert Funeral Home of Whitehall is honored to handle her arrangements.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Morning Call on Sep. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
GILBERT FUNERAL HOME INC
444 PERSHING BLVD
Whitehall, PA 18052-6411
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by GILBERT FUNERAL HOME INC

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
September 23, 2020
In loving memory of a wonderful person. I will miss you always. My condolences to the family. Rest in Peace Dottie
Beth Marth
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved