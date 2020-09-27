89 years of age and resident of Emmaus, passed away peacefully on Sunday evening September 20, 2020 after a long illness with dementia. She was the wife of George T. Gasper who passed away in 1988. Born in Boyertown, she was a daughter of the late Leroy and Esther (Kulp) Bauman of Limerick. Dorothy was a dedicated member of St. John's Lutheran Church in Emmaus. Early in life she was a seamstress, and later retired from Kraft Foods production line. Known as the Energizer Bunny, she loved to cook and spend time with family and friends. She is survived by her children Tess, Donnie (Viola) and Mike (Connie); grandchildren Donovan, Stefanie, Justin, Danny, Brittany and Brooke; 12 great grandchildren; sisters Nanci, Joyce and Mary; predeceased by sister Helen and brothers Paul and Laverne. Services and interment will be private. Memorial contributions honoring Dorothy may be presented to St John's Lutheran Church 501 Chestnut St. Emmaus, PA 18049. The Gilbert Funeral Home of Whitehall is honored to handle her arrangements.



