Dorothy M. (Cesanek) Faut, 88, of Gilbertsville, passed away on Tuesday, September 29, 2020 at Kutztown Manor.

Born in Northhampton, she was the daughter of the late Susanna (Kacsur) Cesanek and Andrew Cesanek.

Dorothy was employed by Pottstown Hospital where she was an LPN in Orthopedics for 27 years.

She was a member of St. Columbkill Roman Catholic Church.

Surviving are one daughter, Debra, wife of Anthony Minner; one son, Daniel Faut; four grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.

She was predeceased by one son, Dennis Faut.

Services will be private at the convenience of the family.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in her memory to Alzheimer's Association (endalz.org).

Morrell Funeral Home, Inc., is in charge of arrangements.

(www.morrellfuneralhome.com)

Published in Morning Call on Oct. 1, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Morrell Funeral Home
124 West Philadelphia Avenue
Boyertown, PA 19512
610-367-2271
