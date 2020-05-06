Dorothy P. (Pleban) Gallagher, 88, of Allentown, passed away May 5, 2020. She was the loving wife of the late Edward Gallagher. Born in Hazelton, she was the daughter of the late Andrew and Anna Pleban. Dorothy retired from working in the cafeteria for the Bethlehem School District. She was a member of Notre Dame of Bethlehem Catholic Church and their 55 and Up Club, where she had served as Treasurer. Dorothy was a volunteer for Holy Family Manor for many years. She also enjoyed cooking, baking and keeping the Christmas Traditions alive with her family.



Survivors: son- Edward Gallagher Jr. and wife Mary of Northampton; daughters- Claire Ann and husband Russell Beebe of Nashville, TN, Ellen Ann Marie and husband Anthony Portantino of La Canada, CA; grandchildren- Kayla, Meghan and husband Dean Boyd, Sofia, Isabella, Tanya and husband Glen Graver and Krysta; great granddaughter- Ava. She was predeceased by her brother- Andrew and a sister- Helen.



Services will be Private for the family.



In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to Notre Dame of Bethlehem Catholic Church or to Westminster Village care of Downing Funeral Home, Inc. 1002 W. Broad St. Bethlehem, PA 18018.



