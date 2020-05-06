Dorothy P. Gallagher
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Dorothy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Dorothy P. (Pleban) Gallagher, 88, of Allentown, passed away May 5, 2020. She was the loving wife of the late Edward Gallagher. Born in Hazelton, she was the daughter of the late Andrew and Anna Pleban. Dorothy retired from working in the cafeteria for the Bethlehem School District. She was a member of Notre Dame of Bethlehem Catholic Church and their 55 and Up Club, where she had served as Treasurer. Dorothy was a volunteer for Holy Family Manor for many years. She also enjoyed cooking, baking and keeping the Christmas Traditions alive with her family.

Survivors: son- Edward Gallagher Jr. and wife Mary of Northampton; daughters- Claire Ann and husband Russell Beebe of Nashville, TN, Ellen Ann Marie and husband Anthony Portantino of La Canada, CA; grandchildren- Kayla, Meghan and husband Dean Boyd, Sofia, Isabella, Tanya and husband Glen Graver and Krysta; great granddaughter- Ava. She was predeceased by her brother- Andrew and a sister- Helen.

Services will be Private for the family.

In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to Notre Dame of Bethlehem Catholic Church or to Westminster Village care of Downing Funeral Home, Inc. 1002 W. Broad St. Bethlehem, PA 18018.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Morning Call on May 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No events have been scheduled at this time. Check back later or contact the funeral home for more information.
Funeral services provided by
DOWNING FUNERAL HOME
1002 W BROAD ST
Bethlehem, PA 18018-5068
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Not sure what to say?
0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved