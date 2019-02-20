Edward S. Novak, 89, of Quakertown passed away February 16, 2019 at Lifequest Nursing Center in Quakertown. He was the husband of the late Yvonne Novak for 48 years. Born September 4, 1929 in Springfield Township PA to the late Stephen and Mary (Krall) Novak, he was a graduate of Springfield Township High School in Pleasant Valley PA Class of 1947. Ed served in the U.S. Army and U.S. Air Force. He retired in 1985 from Met-Pro Corporation in Harleysville PA where he worked on constructing waste water treatment systems. He was a charter member of the Optimist Club of Quakertown, where he held various offices, including president, and enjoyed the activities they sponsored for the community youth, including his favorites- the Bike Rodeo and Haunted House at Halloween. For years he could be found at the counter at YumYum Donuts, enjoying time with his wife & friends. Ed was a lover of animals, especially his dogs. He enjoyed entertaining the people in his life with his silly songs, imitation "grumpiness", stories and jokes. Favorite past times included his monthly poker club, entertaining children with his bird calls, cooking for the holidays, and driving his truck through the countryside and reminiscing.Survivors: Three daughters Cynthia Novak (Douglas Lick), Jeanne Dierolf (Kevin), Wendy Novak (Sandra Saras); two brothers John and William Novak, two sisters Anne Surman and Gloria Grant, four grandchildren Lauren Hallman (Ezekiel), Megan Serfass (Dave), Zachary and Michael Dierolf, and three great-grandchildren Aubrey, Ezekiel, and Kennedy. He was predeceased by five siblings, Ethel Wukich and Ludwig, Theresa, Frank, and Stephen Novak. Services: Calling hours Thursday evening February 21 from 7:00-8:30 P.M. in the C. R. Strunk Funeral Home, Inc., www.crstrunk.com 821 W. Broad St., Quakertown PA 18951. Mass at 11:00 a.m. Friday, February 22 in St. Theresa Catholic Church, 1408 Easton Road, Hellertown, PA 18055. There will be no calling hours on Friday morning. Contributions: In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the 'Quakertown Community School District' with note indication they are for the Yvonne J. Novak Memorial Scholarship Fund and sent c/o C.R. Strunk Funeral Home, Inc. at the above address. Published in Morning Call on Feb. 20, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary