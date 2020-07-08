Frances B. Erle, 82, passed away Monday, July 6, 2020 in the Cedarbrook Nursing Home, Allentown. She was the wife of the late Robert G. Erle, Sr. Frances was born in Allentown a daughter of the late Frank Yarema and Agnes J. (Brenner) Yarema. She was a former member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Allentown. Mom had a strong faith in God, an infectious smile a ready laugh and made friends everywhere she went. She helped others in any way she could and loved to give and share. Two of her famous quotes were "It's ok, your're not crazy it's the rest of the world" and "take my advice, I'm not using it". She was incredibly, boastfully proud of all her kids, mentioning to her girls what a great job we had done with our own kids. Mom had to be reminded where we learned how to be such good and loving mothers. Her greatest joy in life was her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She never forgot to tell each of them "Always remember, I love you to pieces and then I love all of the pieces". Fran fought a very tough battle with COVID-19 but ultimately gave in to the arms reaching down from Heaven by our Dad, Sister Mary ("Mo") & Brother, Bobby ("Just Bob"). She missed them terribly and we all believe that hole in her heart is finally full again. We know she is safe, pain free, loved and whole again which is our only comfort in losing her.
Survivors: Daughters, Donna J. wife of Joseph T. Kijak of Mohrsville, PA, Patricia D. wife of Curtis Lilly of Bath, Jean C. Brown of Lewiston, NY; sister, Stephanie Burns of Indianapolis, IN; six grandchildren, Tom, Jay, Lindsy and husband Josh, Justin, Kaly & Mackenzie; great-grandchildren, Jayden and KaraMaria. She was predeceased by her son Robert G. Erle, Jr., and her daughter Mary A. Erle.
Services: Gravesite services will be held Saturday, July 11, 2020 at 10 AM in the Cedar Hill Memorial Park 1700 Airport Road, Allentown. Arrangements by Stephens Funeral Home, Inc. www.stephensfuneral.com
. Anyone who wishes to join us for a brief graveside service is welcome.
Contributions: St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
501 St. Jude Place Memphis, TN 38105.