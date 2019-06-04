Home

POWERED BY

Services
Weber Funeral Homes
1619 Hamilton St
Allentown, PA 18102
(610) 434-9349
Resources
More Obituaries for Frances Smith
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Frances V. Smith

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Frances V. Smith Obituary
Frances V. Smith passed away peacefully at Luthercrest Wellness Center on June 2, 2019. Born December 31, 1926 in Allentown, she was the daughter of the late Leroy Daniel Shoemaker and Anna Maud (Cullinan) Shoemaker. Fran worked as a realtor for the Patt-White Company for 48 years. She became associate broker in 1963, and she was named salesperson of the year by the Allentown-Lehigh County Board of Realtors in 1976. She served on the Board of Directors and was a Life Member of RPAC and Par Excellence. Survivors: Son, Edward Smith and wife Susan of Lehighton, PA; Daughter, Pamela Dell of Fort Lauderdale, FL; Granddaughter, Lauren Dell of Miami, FL; and Sister, Lt. Col. Vera E. Shoemaker of Aurora, CO. She was predeceased by June (Shoemaker) Ruth of West Chester, PA. Visiting hours will be 10:30 a.m. - 11:30 a.m. followed by 11:30am Memorial onFriday, June 7 at Weber Funeral Homes, 1619 Hamilton Street, Allentown, PA.Much gratitude to the Luther Crest Wellness Center staff. In lieu of flowers contributions can be made to Lehigh Valley Hospital Hospice.
Published in Morning Call on June 4, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now