Frances V. Smith passed away peacefully at Luthercrest Wellness Center on June 2, 2019. Born December 31, 1926 in Allentown, she was the daughter of the late Leroy Daniel Shoemaker and Anna Maud (Cullinan) Shoemaker. Fran worked as a realtor for the Patt-White Company for 48 years. She became associate broker in 1963, and she was named salesperson of the year by the Allentown-Lehigh County Board of Realtors in 1976. She served on the Board of Directors and was a Life Member of RPAC and Par Excellence. Survivors: Son, Edward Smith and wife Susan of Lehighton, PA; Daughter, Pamela Dell of Fort Lauderdale, FL; Granddaughter, Lauren Dell of Miami, FL; and Sister, Lt. Col. Vera E. Shoemaker of Aurora, CO. She was predeceased by June (Shoemaker) Ruth of West Chester, PA. Visiting hours will be 10:30 a.m. - 11:30 a.m. followed by 11:30am Memorial onFriday, June 7 at Weber Funeral Homes, 1619 Hamilton Street, Allentown, PA.Much gratitude to the Luther Crest Wellness Center staff. In lieu of flowers contributions can be made to Lehigh Valley Hospital Hospice.