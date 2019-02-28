Home

EDWARD F MELBER FUNERAL HOME
524 CENTER ST
Jim Thorpe, PA 18229-2109
(570) 325-3921
Viewing
Friday, Mar. 1, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Funeral service
Friday, Mar. 1, 2019
11:00 AM
EDWARD F MELBER FUNERAL HOME
524 CENTER ST
Jim Thorpe, PA 18229-2109
Gerald Thomas James, 84, of Palmerton, formerly of Jim Thorpe, passed away Tuesday February 26th at the St Lukes Hospice House in Bethlehem. He was the husband of the late Jeanne (Cadugan) James who passed away in 2011. Born in Lehighton, he was the son of the late Thomas and Violet (Pascoe) James. Before retiring, he had worked for 32 years as an electrical technician at Penndot. Gerald was an avid Phillies fan and and loved watching all the Philly teams. He also enjoyed going to the Iron Pig games. He is survived by his brother Jeff and wife Mary of Elizabethtown; nephew Chris and wife Laura James of Nazareth; and a daughter-in-law Rebecca James of Palmerton. In addition to his wife, he was predeceased by a son, Dale. Services: Funeral service at 11:00 a.m. Friday March 1st at the Melber Funeral Home, 524 Center St. Jim Thorpe. Viewing 10-11:00 a.m. Interment will be at the Evergreen Cemetery in Jim Thorpe.
Published in Morning Call on Feb. 28, 2019
