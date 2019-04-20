Jeffrey W. Mitroka passed from this life on March 4, 2019. He was the son of Mildred J. Mitroka and the late John G. Mitroka. Jeff resided in Hermosa Beach, California. He worked as an electrical engineer at Boeing. Jeff was born in Allentown, graduated from Allentown Central Catholic High School and the University of Notre Dame. Jeff is survived by his mother Mildred, sister Jeanette Malik (Paul) and brothers John M. (Cheryl), James, and the late Joseph Mitroka.Jeff was passionate about all the Philadelphia Sports teams. His pastime activities included being involved in comedy, where he truly enjoyed making people laugh. His love for his family, his extended family, and his close friends was something he cherished most in his life.A memorial mass will be celebrated at St. Thomas More Church, 1040 Flexer Ave., Allentown on Wednesday, April 24th at 11:00 AM. Calling hours from 10:00 -11:00 AM in the church vestibule. Arrangements by Trexler Funeral Home, Allentown. www.trexlerfuneralhome.comIn lieu of flowers contributions can be made to St. Thomas More memorial fund. Published in Morning Call from Apr. 20 to Apr. 22, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary