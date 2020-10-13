1/1
Joseph J. Turbedsky Jr.
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Joseph's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Joseph J. Turbedsky Jr., 81, of Mount Joy, and formerly of New Holland, passed away on Sunday, October 11, 2020 at his home. He was born in Northampton, to the late Joseph and Anna Ziatyk Turbedsky. Joe was the loving husband of Judith Chernansky Turbedsky with whom he shared 59 years of marriage. He was a member of Glossbrenner United Methodist Church, Mount Joy. For over 37 years Joe was a teacher in the Science Department at Garden Spot High School in New Holland. Throughout the years Joe enjoyed a wonderful friendship with a group of friends that would get together to play cards or golf. He had a deep love and passion for his family, and loved spending time with his wife, children, and grandchildren.

Surviving in addition to his wife, is a daughter, Sylvia Schafer of Apollo, a son, Michael husband of Robin Wittel Turbedsky of Mount Joy, five grandchildren: Georgia, Gerald and Gabriella Schafer, Joseph and James Turbedsky.

The family wishes to thank the staff of Hospice and Community Care for the excellent care they provided to Joe during his illness.

Services for Joe will be private and at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be sent in Joe's memory to the Mount Joy Athletic Association, P. O. Box 584, Mount Joy, PA 17552. Buch Funeral Home, Mount Joy, PA is in charge of arrangements. To send the family on-line condolences, please visit: www.BuchFuneral.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Morning Call on Oct. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Buch Funeral Home, Inc. - Manheim
21 Market Square PA
Manheim, PA 17545
(717) 665-4341
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Buch Funeral Home, Inc. - Manheim

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved