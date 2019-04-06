LORINCHACK, Joseph, a kind and generous family man, died peacefully on March 21, 2019. Joseph was preceded in death by his father, John Lorinchack; mother, Mary Vargo Lorinchack, his brother, John Lorinchack, his sister Ann Catinella and his sister, Susan Humphries. He is survived by his devoted wife of 64 years, Margaret Lorinchack; two daughters, Karen Aylward (Art Aylward) and Lauren Brust (Randy Brust); and one sibling, Mary Cielensky (Charles Cielensky). He was lovingly known as Pop Pop to his six grandchildren Kim Harris (Matt Harris), Jen Meharg (Jarrett Meharg), Jessica Vellucci (Matt Vellucci), Joe Brust (Erica Brust), Chris Aylward (Stephanie Aylward), and Katie Tamhankar (Mangesh Tamhankar) and his six great grandchildren Wyatt, Rhett, and Holt Harris, Savannah Vellucci, Charlie Brust, and Charlotte Aylward. He was born in Detroit, Michigan and grew up in Nemacolin, Pennsylvania. He served in the army air corp overseas during World War II. He and his family settled in Pennsylvania, where he retired from a long and successful career as a consumer finance supervisor. He loved fishing, golfing and playing the harmonica. He and Margaret moved to Virginia in 2016. Visitation will take place Sunday, April 7, 2019 from 5 – 7 p.m. at Woody's Funeral Home – Huguenot Chapel, 1020 Huguenot Road. Memorial service to be held on April 8, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. at St. Edward the Confessor Catholic Church, 2700 Dolfield Drive. The family would like to thank the staff of BrightStar Care of Richmond and the staff at Bon Secours Community Hospice House for their caring support. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation in memory of Joseph Lorinchack to Families of the Wounded Fund (www.fotwf.org) or the ( ). Published in Morning Call on Apr. 6, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary