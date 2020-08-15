Kelly Michael Paul died unexpectedly of complications from cancer treatment on August 9th in Huntington Beach, California. He was 64 years old.



Kelly was born in Northampton, PA to Richard Paul and Jean Guss. He graduated from Northampton High School in 1973 where he was president of the senior class. He played football, baseball and basketball.



He moved to Southern California in 1977 where he worked in the automotive industry. At the time of his death he was Financial Director for Hertz Auto Sales, which allowed him to travel extensively on business.



He married Crystal Paul (nee Eble) on August 17, 2019. Kelly loved Crystal, and he lived well, laughed often and loved life. He enjoyed all kinds of music; in particular, he was a huge Dave Mathews fan. He and Crystal attended a Dave Mathews concert at the Gorge Amphitheater in Washington State to celebrate their wedding.



Kelly loved to garden and tend to the birds who frequented his backyard. He was also a fine cook, and made a memorable barbequed tri-tip. Kelly made friends wherever he went, and they delighted in his company and affection. He loved to follow baseball and the Chargers. Until recently, he was a regular softball player.



Mr. Paul is survived by wife, Crystal of Huntington Beach, mother, Jean Longenbach of Surprise, AZ, brother Scott Paul, Olangopo, Philippines; and sister Debra Colmers of Baltimore. His niece Elly Cowan, nephew Max Colmers, step-daughter Camille Marti, step-son John Marti and brother-in-law John Colmers will miss him deeply. He was preceded in death by his father Richard.



A celebration of Kelly's life will be held at a later date. His ashes will be used in planting a sycamore tree. Contributions in his memory can be made to either your local SPCA or the Humane Society.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store