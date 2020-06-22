Morgan Lewis Faust, Sr., 80, of Emmaus, died June 19, 2020 in his residence surrounded by his family. He was the husband of Linda L. (Dries) Faust. Born in Audenried, Carbon County, he was the son of the late Harvey and Elizabeth (Davis) Faust. He honorably served his country in the Army during Vietnam. He was a master electrician and handyman who, along with his best friend Jimmy Kayal, were always willing to lend a helping hand to anyone in need. He was also an experienced long-haul truck driver for many years before retiring in 2014. He was a member of Faith Church, Allentown. Morgan was a Free Mason of the Greenleaf Lodge, No. 561 for 25 years, a lifetime member of Unami Fish and Game, and lifetime member of the NRA. He had a love of music and was active in the music program at Welsh Congregational Church, where he often sang with his sisters. Morgan is survived by his wife of 41 years, Linda; son, Morgan Lewis Faust, Jr. and wife Valerie of Pittsburgh; daughter, Wendy L. Schwartz of Mt. Laurel, NJ; sisters, Esther wife of Robert Erdossy of Whitehall and Netta wife of Del Getz of Buford, Georgia. Memorial services with military honors will be held on Fri., June 26, 2020 at 11:00 AM in Schantz Funeral Home, P.C., 250 Main St., Emmaus. Visitation 10:00 to 11:00 AM in the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Lehigh Valley Hospice, 2024 Lehigh St., Allentown, PA 18103 at https://give.lvhn.org/s/1787/network/interior.aspx?sid=1787&gid=1&pgid=649 . Choose the "Lehigh Valley Health Network" and designate "Hospice" for your donation.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Morning Call on Jun. 22, 2020.