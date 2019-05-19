Nancy L (Hensinger) Guth passed away Thursday, May 16, 2019 in her home surrounded by her loving family.Nancy was born on August 19, 1936 in Emmaus, Pa. daughter of Harold Hensinger and LaRue (Adams) Hensinger Dankel.Nancy worked as a Radiologic Technologist at Sacred Heart Hospital from 1956 to 1963, and then returned to work there from 1978 until retirement. Upon retirement, Nancy and her husband moved to Delaware where she was a volunteer at Bayhealth-Kent General. While living in Pennsylvania, Nancy was an active member of the Pennsylvania Society of Radiologic Technologies where she also served as president for a time. Nancy spent many years sharing the gift of her beautiful voice, singing on the Bethlehem Bach Choir, singing at church and in the church choir at Grace UCC, Northampton, PA. After moving to Dover, Nancy and her husband attended Peoples Church of Dover.Nancy is preceded in death by her husband, Leonard E Guth. She is survived by her daughter, Sheila M (Guth) Snyder, three granddaughters, Alyssa, Stephanie and Andrea, all of Dover, DE, her great grandson Kannon Graham Scott, son of Alyssa, her sister, Jean A (Dankel) Deischer (Glenn), several nieces and nephews, as well as many young adults and children who call her Grandma and Grandma Nancy.Visitation will be 5-7 pm Tuesday, May 21 at the Pippin Funeral Home, 119 W. Camden-Wyoming Ave., Wyoming, Delaware.Funeral service will be 12:00 noon Thursday, May 23 at the Bachman, Kulik & Reinsmith Funeral Home, 225 Elm St., Emmaus, PA where friends may gather two hours earlier. Burial will follow in Emmaus Moravian Church Cemetery.In lieu of flowers, the family requests contributions to Delaware Hospice, 911 S. DuPont Hwy., Dover, De 19901. Letters of condolences can be sent via www.pippinfuneralhome.com Published in Morning Call on May 19, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary