Patrick J. Gallagher, 60, of Coopersburg, passed away June 2, 2019 in his home surrounded by his loving family. He was the husband of Roseanne M. (Ponticelli) Gallagher. Born in Allentown, he was a son of Gloria M. (Dorshimer) Gallagher and the late Bernard C. Gallagher. Patrick was the devoted President, Owner and Co-Founder of US Piping Inc., a mechanical contractor based out of Lansdale. He was also a member of The Local 420 Steamfitters Union in Philadelphia for 38 years. Patrick coached Jr. High Catholic League baseball for 7 years, winning the league title in each of those years. He was an avid Pittsburgh Steelers and Notre Dame Fighting Irish fan. Patrick enjoyed family vacations, spending time with his children and grandchildren and was a very kind and generous man who touched many lives.Survivors: Loving Wife; Mother; Sons, Frank P. Gallagher and his wife Erin, Daniel P. Gallagher, Kyle P. Gallagher and his wife Julianne and Ryan P. Gallagher; Brothers, Bernard and Robert Gallagher; Grandchildren, James, Shawn, Seamus and Rowan.Services: Viewings will be held Fri., June 7th, 5:30-8:15PM, with a time of sharing and family eulogies at 8:15PM and Sat. June 8th, 9-10AM at Bachman, Kulik & Reinsmith Funeral Home, 17th & Hamilton Streets, Allentown. Prayer services will be held Sat. 10AM at the funeral home. Entombment will follow at Cedar Hill Memorial Park Mausoleum.Contributions: may be made to , 262 Danny Thomas Pl., Memphis, TN 38105.