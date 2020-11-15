Peter Y. Bryan, 56, of Allentown, passed away suddenly on Tuesday, November 10, 2020 at home. He was the devoted husband of Lisa (D'Antonio) Bryan with whom he shared over 34 years of marriage. Born in Detroit, Michigan he was the son of the late John V.V. and Ann (Barrett) Bryan. Peter was a Civil Engineering graduate of Lehigh University. He subsequently was employed by Lehigh and became the Manager of Computer and Information Systems at the ATLSS Center.
SURVIVORS: In addition to his wife Lisa, son Christian J. Bryan and his partner Anna Lantz of Oakland, CA; daughter Eileen Bryan of Allentown; siblings John V.V. Bryan, Jr. of Alexandria, VA, Michael Bryan and his wife Cathy of Gladwyne and Margaret Bryan of Norristown; niece Annie Bryan and her partner Brigid Connell, Abigail D'Antonio and Emily D'Antonio; nephew Peter B. Bryan and his fiancé Katherine Beer; father in law William J. D'Antonio; brothers in law Gregory D'Antonio and Christopher D'Antonio and his wife Lori.
SERVICES: Calling hours will be held on Thursday, November 19, 2020 at the Cantelmi Long Funeral Home, 500 Linden Street, Bethlehem, PA 18018 from 6:00 P.M. until 8:00 P.M. followed by a Prayer Service at 8 P.M. A Live Streamed Funeral Service may be viewed at 11 A.M. on Friday, November 20, 2020 on Peter's obituary page. Burial will be held at a later date at Gate of Heaven Cemetery, Westchester, NY. Due to current restrictions, we ask you to follow social distancing protocols and facial covering must be worn. A memory tribute may be placed at www.cantelmifuneralhome.com
.
CONTRIBUTIONS: In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Nativity Cathedral's after school ministry, to Bridges to Prosperity, or Engineers Without Borders.