1/1
Peter Y. Bryan
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Peter's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Peter Y. Bryan, 56, of Allentown, passed away suddenly on Tuesday, November 10, 2020 at home. He was the devoted husband of Lisa (D'Antonio) Bryan with whom he shared over 34 years of marriage. Born in Detroit, Michigan he was the son of the late John V.V. and Ann (Barrett) Bryan. Peter was a Civil Engineering graduate of Lehigh University. He subsequently was employed by Lehigh and became the Manager of Computer and Information Systems at the ATLSS Center.

SURVIVORS: In addition to his wife Lisa, son Christian J. Bryan and his partner Anna Lantz of Oakland, CA; daughter Eileen Bryan of Allentown; siblings John V.V. Bryan, Jr. of Alexandria, VA, Michael Bryan and his wife Cathy of Gladwyne and Margaret Bryan of Norristown; niece Annie Bryan and her partner Brigid Connell, Abigail D'Antonio and Emily D'Antonio; nephew Peter B. Bryan and his fiancé Katherine Beer; father in law William J. D'Antonio; brothers in law Gregory D'Antonio and Christopher D'Antonio and his wife Lori.

SERVICES: Calling hours will be held on Thursday, November 19, 2020 at the Cantelmi Long Funeral Home, 500 Linden Street, Bethlehem, PA 18018 from 6:00 P.M. until 8:00 P.M. followed by a Prayer Service at 8 P.M. A Live Streamed Funeral Service may be viewed at 11 A.M. on Friday, November 20, 2020 on Peter's obituary page. Burial will be held at a later date at Gate of Heaven Cemetery, Westchester, NY. Due to current restrictions, we ask you to follow social distancing protocols and facial covering must be worn. A memory tribute may be placed at www.cantelmifuneralhome.com.

CONTRIBUTIONS: In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Nativity Cathedral's after school ministry, to Bridges to Prosperity, or Engineers Without Borders.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Morning Call on Nov. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
19
Calling hours
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Cantelmi Long Funeral Home, Inc.
Send Flowers
NOV
19
Prayer Service
08:00 PM
Cantelmi Long Funeral Home, Inc.
Send Flowers
NOV
20
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Live Streamed
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Cantelmi Long Funeral Home, Inc.
500 Linden Street
Bethlehem, PA 18018
(610) 866-8059
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Cantelmi Long Funeral Home, Inc.

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

2 entries
November 14, 2020
We are deeply saddened over the sudden loss of Peter from this world. Our hearts are grieving with Lisa, CJ, Eileen, and all who loved Peter. We pray for your strength and comfort at this very difficult time. We will miss Peter and will always treasure our memories of him and what a wonderful, loving soul he was, his charming, beautiful smile, and his kind heart.
Shekhar & Sudha Annambhotla
Friend
November 14, 2020
Group of 10 Memorial Trees
Plant Memorial Trees
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
Shekhar Annambhotla
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved