We are deeply saddened over the sudden loss of Peter from this world. Our hearts are grieving with Lisa, CJ, Eileen, and all who loved Peter. We pray for your strength and comfort at this very difficult time. We will miss Peter and will always treasure our memories of him and what a wonderful, loving soul he was, his charming, beautiful smile, and his kind heart.

Shekhar & Sudha Annambhotla

Friend