Richard Ernest Filippi ("Dick"), age 87, passed away peacefully on May 1, 2019 at his home in Allentown, PA. Dick was born April 7, 1932 in Syracuse, NY and was the son of the late Lucian and Theresa (Credico) Filippi. His sister Audrey (Mandarino) predeceased him in 2014. Dick was valedictorian in high school, and received bachelor's and master's degrees in Mechanical Engineering from Syracuse University, graduating first in his class. He began his career at NACA/NASA in Cleveland, OH where he also attended the Case Institute of Technology, and then worked for Carrier Corporation in Syracuse. Dick spent the majority of his career at Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. as a Mechanical Engineer specializing in Cryogenic Machinery, serving as the chief aerodynamics engineer until his retirement in 1994. Dick was well-recognized as the brains behind the aerodynamic performance of radial inflow and centrifugal compressors at Air Products plants around the world. Dick married Anne Marie (Mancari) on October 12, 1963 in Watertown, NY. They lived in Syracuse where their first 3 children were born, and then in Allentown, PA where they had their fourth child and raised the family. Dick loved his family unconditionally and always displayed this by his words and actions. He lived his life always putting others before himself. His mind was sharp -- a mathematical whiz -- and he enjoyed music from the 40's and 50's, any Italian food and the beach. Dick's devotion to his and Anne's Italian Catholic heritage was exemplified in their day to day life.Dick is survived by his loving wife Anne Marie and their 4 beloved children: Stephanie (William) Brown of Melbourne, FL; Laurie (Dr. Henry) Boucher of Baltimore, MD; Valerie (Dr. Geoffrey) Cundiff of North Vancouver, BC; and Thomas (Raphael Duarte) Filippi of Wilton Manors, FL. He is also survived by 8 grandchildren: Angela Brown, Natalie Brown, Nicholas Boucher, Lucie Boucher, Victoria Cundiff Nagle, Thomas Cundiff, Ian Cundiff, Adreanna Cundiff, and 1 great granddaughter Tabitha Nagle.A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on May 10, 2019 at 11 am at St. Thomas More Catholic Church where Dick was a founding member, 1040 Flexer Avenue, Allentown with calling hours preceding from 10 to 11 am. Interment to follow services at Resurrection Cemetery. Arrangements by the J.S. Burkholder Funeral Home, Allentown. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial donations be made in Dick's memory to St. Thomas More Church or the Allentown Rescue Mission.