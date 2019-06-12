06/24/49 - 10/18/18Happy Father's Day and Happy 70th BirthdayWhere do I send your Father's Day and Birthday greetings? Heaven doesn't have an address or a phone no. If I thanked you once, I thanked you 1,000 times for being the best father any child could ever hope to have. You shared my #1 dream of providing our children with a good college education - totally at our own expense. We wanted Michael and Lisa to be whomever and do whatever they wanted to do in life. By working so hard together, we gave them the education and tools needed to accomplish their goals - options that were not available to you and me. All the baseball, softball, basketball, volleyball practices and games and dance recitals we both attended in rain, snow, freezing temperatures and scorching sun. We loved and cherished every minute of it and were so sad when it all came to an end. We never let either of them play a game without at least one of us there to support and cheer them on. You gave your all when you coached so many of their baseball and softball teams. Together, we raised a son who became an awesome husband and a terrific Dad. We raised our daughter to be independent, adventurous, strong and to dance to the beat of her own drum. You were truly an amazing Dad and I'm proud to call you the father of my children. Rest in peace. You deserve it. Joan Published in Morning Call from June 12 to June 23, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary