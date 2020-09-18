Ronald W. Jung, 63 of Easton, PA died Sept. 15, 2020 at St. Luke's Hospital Anderson Campus. Born March 2, 1957 in Kenosha, WI he was a son of the late Eleanor and Walter Jung. He was a graduate of Tremper HS in Kenosha and received his BS in Mechanical Engineering from Milwaukee School of Engineering. He was employed by Strahman Valve in Bethlehem for several years since moving to the Lehigh Valley. He was an active member of Cornerstone Church, Easton and member of their Life Group. He also helped build the Living Waters Bible Camp in Wausau, WI. Ron loved trains, boating, downhill skiing and was an avid race fan. He also loved bowling in the men's league at Jordan Lanes. He is survived by his wife of 37 years, Rosanne; children: Michael of Easton, Adrian of St. Paul, MN, Megan of Dayton, OH; sisters: Dori (Erv) Kittner of Ft. Wayne, IN, Marge (Dan) LaBenne of Hendersonville, NC, and Char (Wolf) Salewski of Hickory Cove, NC. His brother, David (Justine) died earlier. Services are private due to COVID restrictions. Memorial contributions may be made to the family c/o Ashton Funeral Home, 1337 Northampton St., Easton 18042. Offer online condolences at www.AshtonFuneralHome.com
.