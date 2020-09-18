1/1
Ronald W. Jung
1957 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Ronald's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Ronald W. Jung, 63 of Easton, PA died Sept. 15, 2020 at St. Luke's Hospital Anderson Campus. Born March 2, 1957 in Kenosha, WI he was a son of the late Eleanor and Walter Jung. He was a graduate of Tremper HS in Kenosha and received his BS in Mechanical Engineering from Milwaukee School of Engineering. He was employed by Strahman Valve in Bethlehem for several years since moving to the Lehigh Valley. He was an active member of Cornerstone Church, Easton and member of their Life Group. He also helped build the Living Waters Bible Camp in Wausau, WI. Ron loved trains, boating, downhill skiing and was an avid race fan. He also loved bowling in the men's league at Jordan Lanes. He is survived by his wife of 37 years, Rosanne; children: Michael of Easton, Adrian of St. Paul, MN, Megan of Dayton, OH; sisters: Dori (Erv) Kittner of Ft. Wayne, IN, Marge (Dan) LaBenne of Hendersonville, NC, and Char (Wolf) Salewski of Hickory Cove, NC. His brother, David (Justine) died earlier. Services are private due to COVID restrictions. Memorial contributions may be made to the family c/o Ashton Funeral Home, 1337 Northampton St., Easton 18042. Offer online condolences at www.AshtonFuneralHome.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Morning Call on Sep. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
ASHTON FUNERAL HOME - EASTON
1337 NORTHAMPTON ST
Easton, PA 18042-4021
610-253-4678
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by ASHTON FUNERAL HOME - EASTON

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved